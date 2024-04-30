Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Waterco’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Waterco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Waterco

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

