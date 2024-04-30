Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Waterco’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Waterco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Waterco
