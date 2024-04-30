AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFB opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

