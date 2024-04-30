Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $56,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $111.31. 2,176,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,916. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

