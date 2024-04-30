Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 34,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,527. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GANX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

