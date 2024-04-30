Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ILF traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,948. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

