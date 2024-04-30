Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Donaldson by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company's stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. 582,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,531. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

