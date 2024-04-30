iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 1,399,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

