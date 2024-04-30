Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 141.1% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSE LEU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 247,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $673.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

