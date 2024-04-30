JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Stake Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $14,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $9,891,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,188,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,152,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. 18,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,160. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

