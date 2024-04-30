T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.17. 4,122,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

