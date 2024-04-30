Magnolia Group LLC Purchases 436,660 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 436,660 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International accounts for 3.2% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned 2.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 714,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 536,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 655,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $514.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

