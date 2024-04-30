Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stake Boosted by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,720 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 10.0% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $68,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 532,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.