Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHV traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

