Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,854. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.96.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.