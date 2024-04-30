Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $147,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. 6,604,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,487. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

