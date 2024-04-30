Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. 835,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,603. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

