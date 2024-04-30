Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.18 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.64. 205,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,765. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.02 and its 200 day moving average is $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

