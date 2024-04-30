Savant Capital LLC Acquires 200,738 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,738 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 208,270 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 78,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VEA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,082,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,882. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

