Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. 1,171,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

