Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MITEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,058. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.44. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

