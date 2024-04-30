MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJ Price Performance

OTCMKTS MJNE traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get MJ alerts:

About MJ

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.