Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEXCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 196,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,835. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

