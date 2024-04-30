Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nextech3D.AI Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NEXCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 196,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,835. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
Nextech3D.AI Company Profile
