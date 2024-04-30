Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 22.2%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

