Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 22.2%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Manganese X Energy Price Performance
Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
