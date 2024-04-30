NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASB Financial stock remained flat at $32.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

NASB Financial Dividend Announcement

NASB Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

(Get Free Report)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.