Northamber (LON:NAR) Shares Up 17.1%

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.85 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). 90,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Northamber Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.16 million, a PE ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.37.

Get Northamber alerts:

Northamber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Northamber’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.