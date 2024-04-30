Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Increases By 8.4%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,477,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 1,363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.2 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. 4,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,261. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

