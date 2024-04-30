Short Interest in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rises By 8.0%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
European Wax Center Price Performance
Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 504,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $714.66 million, a PE ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
