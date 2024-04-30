Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

QUAL stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,438 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.