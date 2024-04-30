Tetragon Financial (TFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

Shares of Tetragon Financial stock remained flat at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.80. Tetragon Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

About Tetragon Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.