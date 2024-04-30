Tetragon Financial (TFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Price Performance
Shares of Tetragon Financial stock remained flat at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.80. Tetragon Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.46.
About Tetragon Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tetragon Financial
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.