FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Update

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.0 days.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FDRVF remained flat at C$15.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.71. FD Technologies has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$27.20.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

