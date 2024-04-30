Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Rises By 18.9%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
FCMGF stock remained flat at $8.38 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
