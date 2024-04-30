Short Interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Grows By 8.8%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 852,200 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

Shares of FUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 113,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 751.99% and a negative return on equity of 222.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

