Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 280,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. 153,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,080 shares of company stock worth $4,146,076. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

