FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FREYR Battery Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of FREY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 930,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
