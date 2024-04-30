Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Fraport stock remained flat at $52.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fraport has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.
Fraport Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- What is a Dividend King?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.