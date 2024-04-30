Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock remained flat at $52.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fraport has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

