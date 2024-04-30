Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dover accounts for approximately 2.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

DOV stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.75. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $182.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

