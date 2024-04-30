Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.59. 42,556,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,909,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $315.11 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

