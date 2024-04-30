Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $818.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.31. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

