YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.14.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

