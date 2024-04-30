Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Increased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $52,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

CHD traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

