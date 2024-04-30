Firestone Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $461.43. 4,313,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.41 and its 200 day moving average is $441.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.