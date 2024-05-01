7,882 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 254,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,139. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

