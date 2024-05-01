Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,000 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Twilio accounts for approximately 3.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 70.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,526. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.