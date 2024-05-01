Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. 1,124,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,016. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

