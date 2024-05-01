Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 316 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,863,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,788,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.