First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,726 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $226.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

