Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $742.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $776.75. 2,762,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,902. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $399.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $738.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.