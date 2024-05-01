Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Ceridian HCM makes up about 2.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. 3,024,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.