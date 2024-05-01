Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 372 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

BATS MOAT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 621,112 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

