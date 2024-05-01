Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 709 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPQ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 2,562,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,796. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.